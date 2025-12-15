Gov’t increasing ferry trips, capacity to ease Christmas traffic

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill on Sunday said the government is increasing ferry trips and vessel capacity to manage the expected surge in traffic and cargo movement during the Christmas season, particularly on ‘high-demand’ routes.

Via a social media post on his ministry’s page, Minister Edghill stated that trips will be rolled out to accommodate more passengers, with ferries shifting from operating one trip daily to two trips on major routes.

New MV ARIS IV

“We are doing this in a touch-and-go manner. Persons who desire to get their goods, materials, and supplies in for Christmas, please track the transport website, because once the boat gets in and offloads, it will reload and come down.”

He explained that the MV Malali and MV Makouria will also assist in transporting supplies in and out of the islands of Wakenaan and Leguan.

The new MV ARIS IV is also set to join the fleet by Friday latest to provide more support to areas like Bartica.

A vessel crossing upon retraction of the old Demerara Harbour Bridge

“That new boat could carry almost twice the amount of vehicles that any one of these other boats was carrying. It could carry about 80 plus 80 vehicles.”

Looking to the future, the minister revealed that improvements for passengers are set for next year, such as internet access on board the vessels.

“Early in the new year, latest, for all of our vessels, we’ll ensure that passengers and crew members have access to Wi-Fi, whether they use Starlink or WifiGY,” the minister added.