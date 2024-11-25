Gov’t injects $405M to upgrade Ituni road network

– Starlink connection to be installed soon

Thirty-two small contractors from Ituni, Region Ten, have been chared with upgrading the community’s road network under the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous road programme.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivering remarks during a simple signing ceremony on Friday

The initiative follows a pre-qualification process where residents recommended contractors from the community.

At the signing ceremony held at Howell Primary School on Friday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips highlighted the project’s role in fostering employment and economic growth.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese, stating, “We are committed to improving the lives and livelihood of all the people of Guyana.”

Small contractor from Ituni, Region Ten signing road contract on Friday

In addition to roadworks, the Prime Minister announced plans to install a Starlink internet connection at the primary school by next Friday, as the community lacks an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub.

“Internet is now almost a human right in the world today, and we are embracing that,” he said.

He also pledged to have the Ministry of Education survey the community’s population to assess the need for a secondary school.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks during a simple signing ceremony on Friday

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill described the road project as a “gigantic undertaking” for the community.

He emphasised that the 32 contractors that were awarded work must hire residents from the community.

“So, at least 200 people will be put to work,” the minister pointed out.

The roadwork is scheduled for completion by December 20 and align with the government’s broader infrastructure development strategy to improve accessibility, enhance commuter safety, and promote economic growth.

Small contractor expressing gratitude to the government during a simple signing ceremony on Friday Small contractor at the simple signing ceremony on Friday

