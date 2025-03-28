Gov’t intent on meeting with Linden Town Council – VP Jagdeo

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made clear that the government is intent on working along with the people of the mining town of Linden to address their concerns surrounding the government’s recent announcement of a toll-free system for the bridges in regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten.

Speaking at the party’s weekly press conference, held at Freedom House, Robb Street on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo revealed that he is aware that the announcement may have ruffled the feathers of those in the opposition.

“The president’s announcement has caused some reaction from the PNC. They don’t want the free toll in Linden claiming that it will affect their revenue, and that the government didn’t discuss this with them as yet. And so let me tell you that the president has already announced that all the people of the country will benefit from this,” the VP mentioned.

This, Dr Jagdeo stated, will see all across the country benefitting.

“The President has already announced that all the people of the country will benefit from this. People in Berbice; regions five and six, the people in four and and three who use the, the, the bridge and also the people in region ten or anyone else who would use the bridge. We don’t have many different policies. However, we will meet with the town council in linden. We will meet with them to discuss this matter,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

The party GS revealed that the government will be following all protocol as it does not intend to have the monumental initiative marred with controversy.

“We do not want them to…blame the government again for…the limited services they provide to people… That is why I will meet with them to make sure they do not distort what is going on,” GS Jagdeo highlighted.

Effective August 1, crossings at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Berbice River Bridge, and the Wismar Bridge in Region Ten will be free of cost.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a large gathering at Babu Jaan in Port Mourant, Corentyne. He believes that the significant move by the government will bring ease in travel while eliminating financial burdens on thousands of commuters.

In August last year, the president promised that there would be no toll to cross the new Demerara River Crossing, Berbice River Bridge, or the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge.

