Gov’t investing $3.2B to expand treated water coverage in Region Six

The government is investing $3.2 billion to expand treated water coverage and improve service levels across Region Six.

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during the ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive in Corriverton last Friday.

Minister Croal announced that $2.2 billion will be allocated to construct a new water treatment plant at Adventure. The project is currently in the tendering phase.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks

The Adventure plant is one of five treatment plants financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

“When that treatment plant is completed at Adventure, every household from Black Bush Polder to Mara and the others will benefit from treated water… by the end of 2025,” the minister stated.

He also noted that the newly drilled well at Mara is expected to be operational by November.

A water treatment plant at Cotton Tree

Additionally, in-line filters will be installed to improve water quality and service for over 3,500 customers in Chesney, Edinburgh, No. 69 Village, Crabwood Creek, Johanna, and Mibicuri in Black Bush Polder. All work on the in-line filters is expected to be completed by December.

Port Mourant residents will also benefit from the drilling of a new well by Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) in-house team, with work slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

“We have already started, as a pilot [project], the installation of a 300-kilowatt solar farm to power that supply,” Minister Croal added.

These initiatives are part of the government’s strategic plan to deliver treated water to 90 per cent of the coastland by the end of 2025.

