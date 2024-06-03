Govt investments boost healthcare in Region Three

Residents of Region Three are experiencing significant improvements in healthcare services as a result of major investments made by the government in the health sector.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Erica Forte, highlighted these advancements on a recent televised programme.

Forte emphasised that the investments were directed towards expanding the region’s health infrastructure and enhancing existing services.

Notably, the region now boasts an upgraded surgical service, with the Demerara Regional Hospital operating a 24-hour theatre.

This development allows for elective and emergency surgeries to be conducted at any hour, reducing the need for referrals to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for routine procedures.

“The very first Laparoscopic Surgery was recently performed in the region. This means that patients can now have surgeries done with smaller incisions which allow for faster healing, decreased possibility of complications, and much less scaring,” Dr Forte explained.

This year, the West Demerara Hospital is slated for major rehabilitation. It falls among the other hospitals in Region Two and Seven of which $10 billion was set aside in budget 2024 to facilitate these undertakings.

Additionally, Dr Forte revealed the construction of a new hospital in De Kinderen, East Bank Essequibo. It is slated to be completed by 2025.

When completed, it will feature two operating rooms and an additional minor theatre, facilitating quicker access to surgeries and outpatient procedures.

The development aims to significantly reduce hospital stays, and increase patient capacity with the added benefit of an imaging suite equipped with a CT scan machine, eliminating the need for residents to travel to the city for such services.

In 2022 and 2023, some $300 million was allocated for the development of the health sector in Region Three, focusing on infrastructure upgrades to health centres to improve waiting areas and washroom facilities.

This year, the Ministry of Health received $110 billion, with $5 billion earmarked for service improvements, ensuring continued enhancement in healthcare delivery for residents of Region Three and beyond.

