Gov’t investments reap 10 per cent increase in non-traditional crop production

The government’s substantial $1.4 billion investment in enhancing non-traditional crop cultivation has led to a 10 per cent increase in ‘other crop’ production during the first half of 2024.

Other crop production refers to the cultivation of crops that are not classified under the major or staple crop categories, such as rice, corn, or wheat.

Through training programmes, infrastructural development, and seed and fertiliser distribution initiatives, the government was able to significantly increase production levels in comparison to last year.

Crops being produced in a shade house Cauliflower being grown in a shade house Cauliflower being grown in a shade house Crops being produced in a shade house Crops being produced in a shade house Shade house farming

In 2023, the Bank of Guyana’s half-year report recorded a 9.4 per cent increase in other crop production, notably 0.6 per cent less than 2024 records.

To lower the country’s food import bill, the government collaborated with the private sector to support the local production of produce that are normally imported.

This collaboration led to immense success as Guyana’s economy witnessed a US$472.9 million decrease in cost of imported items while also showing a US$4,163.1 million increase in export receipts.

Notwithstanding global economic challenges, Guyana’s agricultural sector was able to provide 5.9 tonnes of high-value crops for local consumption and export markets.

The $1.4 billion agricultural investment also saw the construction of several tissue culture and micropropagation facilities and 75 shade houses.

By implementing these facilities, the government enabled farmers to produce a year-long supply of disease-free crops, significantly bolstering the ‘other crops’ subsectors.

Subsectors of cocoa, beans and cereals, vegetables, root crops, fruits, spices, and Cole crops like cauliflower and broccoli, all experienced notable levels of growth.

This increased level of production had a significant impact on the country’s economic growth in non-oil sectors.

Further, according to the Bank of Guyana, the accelerated performance of this sector, along with improvements in other non-oil sectors and higher crude oil output, will sustain Guyana’s current economic growth.

Overall, the government is steadfastly advancing its vision to meet CARICOM’s goal of lowering the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

