Gov’t is open to dialogue on legitimate and genuine concerns of Guyanese – Min. McCoy

Condemns APNU+AFC obstructionist antics at Plaisance

Government has appealed to Guyanese to understand that the country’s destiny will not be realised through violence and intimidation, but rather, through dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and democratic values.

This is according to Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy who condemned the crass behaviour of APNU+AFC ‘mobsters’, who on Tuesday sought to obstruct vendors from attending a meeting with Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and other Government Ministers.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, ministers of government, including Minister McCoy and other representatives during the meeting with Plaisance vendors

The meeting sought to address concerns about their relocation from the Plaisance railway embankment to facilitate the construction of a modern four-lane highway which will bring relief to thousands of residents who rely on the road link into the city.

According to Minister McCoy, vendors requested and were provided with an opportunity to dialogue with the government in a cordial atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.

However, Minister McCoy noted that ‘clandestine and desperate opposition cabal led by political opportunists’ sought to take advantage of vendors’ genuine frustrations and sought to incite violence outside of the venue.

“Many of the vendors complained that they were physically accosted by opposition forces who tried to dissuade them from entering the meeting. For their own selfish political reasons, APNU+AFC wanted to stop the meeting because it suits their narrative, but the vendors are much wiser having engaged with the Government and understanding that they are not being targeted as peddled by the opposition,” Minister McCoy said.

He stated that the government has noted the “escalating pattern from the opposition APNU+AFC, which is hoping to create distractions from their disastrous showing at the Local Government Elections and internal squabble over leadership, where they are transporting supporters to hijack protests on legitimate causes by Guyanese”.

The minister emphasised that government remains open to dialogue on the legitimate and genuine concerns of Guyanese, but expressed disdain at those who not only reside outside of the community, but whose actions serve only the interests of a select few with no regard for the peaceful co-existence and unity of Guyanese.

“In the exercise of Government’s mandate under the democratic principles of openness, fairness and transparency, we continue to dispense of our duty and moral obligation as leaders through dialogue with Guyanese on contentious issues and to find common ground on moving forward in the interest of our shared developmental goals… We sincerely appeal to Guyanese at this very pivotal moment to realise that our destiny will not be realized through violence and intimidation but through dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and democratic values,” Minister McCoy concluded.

