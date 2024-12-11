Govt launches the Golden Generation Hub to celebrate elderly contributions

The government, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, launched a senior citizen engagement programme dubbed the Golden Generation Hub in Victoria on Tuesday to combat isolation and celebrate the contributions of Guyana’s elderly.

The community programme is the brainchild of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud. It will connect the seniors with resources, opportunities and most importantly, each other.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and members of the ministry alongside two centenarians at the launch of the Golden Generations Hubs

During her address at the launch ceremony, Minister Persaud highlighted the significance of the programme and the rationale behind its name.

“Golden as a tribute to your time on this earth, Generations because there are many different generations in this room and hub, so in all the communities across Guyana we are going to be creating these golden generations hubs.

“So, that you can come out like this and come out regularly so that you can have the opportunity to enjoy many different things,” the minister pointed out.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud handing over gift bags to seniors at the launch of the Golden Generations Hubs

The initiative speaks to the heart of the nation and is designed to honour senior citizens’ contributions to society by ensuring they live with dignity and fulfilment.

The programme also bridges generational divides, creating spaces where seniors can share their knowledge and experiences while fostering a sense of belonging.

The hub will feature a variety of activities to enhance their quality of life, including social engagement comprising regular movie nights, workshops, games, and group outings to help seniors connect, share stories, and form friendships.

Senior citizens playing checkers at the launch of the Golden Generations Hubs

Active ageing initiatives such as monthly yoga, tai chi, and light aerobics sessions aimed at improving flexibility, balance, and overall health.

In addition, seniors will benefit from weekly sessions of mental stimulation through puzzles, memory exercises, book clubs, and brain games to promote cognitive health.

Also, technology literacy introductory classes on smartphones, computers, and internet use, are set to begin in January, to help seniors navigate the digital age. This training class is being offered through a collaboration with the ministry and the National Library.

Senior citizens playing dominoes at the launch of the Golden Generations Hubs

Minister Persaud noted that the Golden Generations Hub represents a step toward a more inclusive society, ensuring that seniors remain an integral part of their communities while enjoying their golden years of health and happiness.

