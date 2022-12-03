Gov’t looking to implement e-governance structure

–archaic public service rules being modernised – Min Parag

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration is examining the possibility of implementing an e-governance structure to deliver its services to citizens digitally, in an effort to develop and modernise the public service in Guyana.



Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag made the revelation as she appeared on a programme recently.

Minister of Public Service, Hon Sonia Parag

Electronic governance or e-governance is the application of information technology (IT) for delivering government services, exchange of information and communication transactions.

“We’re looking at an e-governance format that will go across the agencies and the ministries so that we have a very unified way of dealing with documentation and the processing of information, the transmitting of information and of course in a very structured way so that we can all be on the same page,” Minister Parag said.

However, for this to be implemented, personnel in the public service must become familiarised with information technology. As such, robust training will be rolled out for the public service as well as at the community level in 2023.



The Centre for Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT), which falls under the ministry’s purview will be executing the training programme.



In addition, the archaic public service rules are being modernised.



“We did a draft of the Public Service rules of 1987. The Attorney General Chambers and I would have done a draft of updated rules and would have based it on what we need in Guyana but also on modern rules in the rest of the Caribbean … that have not come to pass as yet because we have to do the consultation.





“We have to be able to consult with the various stakeholders. So, that is on the cards,” she said. The Housing and Water Ministry is also working on legislation for the Single Window Electronic Systemwhich will make doing business in Guyana much easier.The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is also looking to go digital with its governance structure.“All of these things are coming onboard and those are the things that the public service can look forward to in the upcoming years,” the minister expressed.





