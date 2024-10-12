Gov’t mulling establishment of international airport at Lethem

– second terminal to be established at CJIA

In efforts to boost Guyana’s tourism and aviation sections, the government is exploring the establishment of a new international airport in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo).

In addition, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is set to get a second terminal to accommodate a massive surge in the number of visitors to Guyana.

During a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that these measures would enhance the country’s tourism profile, attracting more interest and investment.

“Our government has embarked on building a visionary economy where the pillars of eco-tourism, sports and entertainment tourism, health tourism and business tourism can foster a dynamic ecosystem that promotes environmental stewardship, cultural enrichment, and economic inclusivity,” he said.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday

The government has been aggressively pursuing initiatives to position Lethem as a major commercial hub. New hotels are already under construction and the government is also planning to develop a food processing facility in the township to service the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Expansion and upgrades to the CJIA has been a point of emphasis for the PPP/C administration. Enhancements include the addition of an extended boarding corridor with two additional boarding bridges along with an extended runway to accommodate larger aircraft such as the Boeing 777.

The government is also looking to establish a second terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

The government is also working to digitise the entire customs and immigration system by introducing biometric kiosks and electronic gates.

According to President Ali, these measures reflect the massive growth of the tourism industry.

Guyana has welcomed 801,000 visitors in the first nine months of 2024, and the country is on track to surpass one million passengers by November.

Guyana has welcomed six new airlines to its aviation sector, including British Airways, United Airways, and Avianca recently announced direct flights twice a week between Georgetown and Bogota, Colombia.

To further boost the sector, President Ali noted that discussions are ongoing with renowned luxury travel company, Abercrombie and Kent, to enter Guyana’s market.

Guyana has also been the recipient of several regional and international awards this year alone, including the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) for Destination of the Year in the Ecological Tourism category. These accolades consolidates the country’s position as a key player in the global tourism industry.

“These major accomplishments emphasise our need for more infrastructure and human capacity building. We are bolstering capacity building with training, investment, mentoring, standardisation and regulations,” the head of state underscored.

