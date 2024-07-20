Gov’t not ‘rushing’ passage of oil spill legislation

Asserting that the government has ‘enough time’ to table its draft oil spill legislation in the National Assembly, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that there is no rush to present the legislation, but rather focus will be on ensuring that it is robust and comprehensive.

Earlier this year, the government announced its plan to table this year the landmark oil spill legislation, which is expected to strengthen the government’s capacity to ensure full liability coverage and for oil spill preparation, planning, and response.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Commenting on whether the bill will be presented before the parliamentary recess in August, Dr Jagdeo said, “It may be tough to pass it because we may not have the requisite period for notice, but I think we have enough time to table it. We don’t want to also rush it through the Parliament.”

He was at the time updating reporters at a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

He added that the government is considering restricting comments on the draft legislation to include only locals.

“We may we may solicit. I’m not sure that we will open this one up for comments, especially from the oil and gas companies, because they don’t want legislation of this nature. Maybe…open it only for comments from the locals,” he explained.

The legislation will detail the state’s responsibilities and those accountable in the event of an oil spill, whether it be companies operating in the sector or a shipping company.

The government has been adamant that while there are already several measures in place to address any potential oil spill, it is necessary to implement more comprehensive legislation that provides greater scope in liability.

Currently, ExxonMobil and its coventurers operating in the Stabroek Block have agreed to a US$2 billion parent company guarantee for oil spills. They have also agreed to a US$600 million insurance package.

Added to this, the tenets of the Environmental Protection Act emphasise ‘strict liability’, which means that the permit holder is fully responsible and fully liable for any pollution that their activities and this does not have to be proven.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

