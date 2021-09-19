Gov’t offering over 14 post-graduate scholarship programmes for oil, energy sectors

─ delivers on promise to upskill Guyanese

The Government has promised to mandate quotas for Guyanese in the oil industry, to ensure they have strong avenues to build generational wealth. The government has also recognised the importance of ensuring citizens are suitably qualified to take up those positions, and provide world class products and services.

In keeping with a promise by the PPP/C Administration to upskill Guyanese for the quickly growing petroleum industry, the Ministry of Public Service is offering post-graduate level scholarships in oil and gas related fields. The government is also offering post-graduate level scholarships in fields related to sustainability and renewable energy, consistent with its mandate to ground Guyana’s development in its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

The awards being offered would allow scholars to commence online study in the year 2021/2022 with the Scottish Robert Gordon University based in Aberdeen.

Robert Gordon University ranks among the top 100 universities in the UK according to the Guardian, Complete University Guide, and The Times & The Sunday Times. The latter publication named Robert Gordon the Scottish University of the Year in 2020.

The scholarships being offered are for the following certifications:

Master of Science in Solar Energy Systems

Master of Science in Subsea Engineering

Master of Science in Oil and Gas Engineering

Master of Science in Drilling and Well Engineering

Master of Science in Asset Integrity Management

Master of Science in Petroleum Production Engineering

Master of Science in Quality Management

Master of Science in Project Management

Master of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Master of Science in Human Resource Management

Master of Science in Health, Safety and Risk Management

Master of Science in Energy Management

Master of business Administration in Oil and Gas Management

Master of Business Administration in Sustainability and Energy Transitions

Many of the certifications are being offered at an opportune time, when ExxonMobil is heeding government’s call to offer more jobs and contracts to Guyanese and local firms. ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair Routledge said the company will be moving most of its supply work from Trinidad and Tobago, to Guyana in 2022. To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be below the age of 35, and must be the holder of a valid Guyanese passport. Applicants are also required to have a Bachelor’s Degree. The specific field of study required is different for each programme, though some of the scholarships will accept Bachelor’s degrees from any discipline. To apply or seek more information, visit the website of the Ministry of Public Service. Closing date for submissions is October 1, 2021.