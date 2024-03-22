Govt placing strong emphasis on providing treated water to all by 2025

The Government of Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring nationwide access to clean and safe water by the year 2025.

With substantial investments and strong policies, the government is working to increase access to treated water along the coast from approximately 52 per cent to 90 per cent by the year 2025.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

One of the measures being taken to advance the coverage of treated water along the coast is the construction of 13 water treatment plants throughout the country at a total cost of $30 billion.

Currently, a $635 million water treatment plant is being constructed at Caledonia, East Bank Demerara. The original well drilled in 1971 will supply the plant along with a new well currently being drilled for an additional $89 million.

Over 12,000 residents of New Hope, Friendship, Garden of Eden, Supply, Relief, Support, Land of Canaan, Coverden, Pearl, Caledonia, and Soesdyke will benefit from this water treatment plant.

Additionally, over 25,000 residents in Cummings Lodge, North and South Ruimveldt, Festival City, and Lamaha Park will soon have access to treated water, as works are progressing rapidly on the $1.3 billion treatment plant at Cummings Lodge.

The treatment plants at Cummings Lodge and Caledonia are being executed under the government’s $40 billion Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP).

Under the CWTIP initiative, 200 km of transmission mains are being built, 15 small plants will be constructed, 12 to be upgraded, and seven new major water treatment plants will be established to improve water quality, level of service, and the continuity of service in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six.

During site inspections of the treatment plants on Wednesday, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues expressed satisfaction with the progression of works on the treatment plants.

“All of that will contribute to achieving 90 per cent treated water coverage by the end of 2025, in keeping with our commitment,” she emphasised.

Residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor in the Essequibo Coast will soon have access to treated water, as works are advancing on the new $1.18 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming, Region Two.

A water treatment plant will be constructed at Maria’s Delight, benefitting residents from Charity to Queenstown.

Other areas to benefit from water treatment plants include, Onderneeming, Parika, Wales, La Parfaite Harmonie, Bachelor’s Adventure, Leguan, Wakenaam, Bush Lot, and Tain to No 50 Village.

Five treatment plants are being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and another plant will be built at Hope.

The Hope project entails the establishment of the Hope Canal as a water reservoir to cater to the needs of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). The feasibility study for the Hope Canal has been successfully concluded, projecting an estimated cost of €55 million.

Further, 12 existing water treatment plants located at Vergenoegen, Fellowship, Pouderoyen, Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, Better Hope, Mon Repos, Friendship, Cotton Tree, New Amsterdam, and Port Mourant will be rehabilitated.

There are 27 existing water treatment plants across the country.

