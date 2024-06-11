Gov’t plans developmental works for North Sophia

A series of developmental works are on the government’s agenda to better the livelihoods of those residents living within North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

This was asserted during an outreach by Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond speaking to the residents during the outreach

While at the gathering which was held at the North Sophia Community Centre on Monday, Minister Walrond assured the residents that timely interventions would come to the village.

“As a government, as ministers, we are here to serve you. It is important for us to always be amongst you, to listen to your needs, and see the best way in which we can help you to make your life easier,” the minister stressed.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacting with one of the residents in the village

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy posited that the government has been working aggressively to fast-track development in all villages across the country. As such, he assured the residents that their community would not be left behind.

The minister noted that it is engagements like these that allow the government to understand the needs of the people and work closely to achieve such.

Some of the residents during the engagement with the ministers at the North Sophia Community Centre

“It is by us being able to have these interactions frequently, that we are able to work and attend to the matters that affect you most and satisfy your desires as a community,” the public affairs minister stated.

Minister McCoy also guaranteed that works to improve the roads and drainage will soon commence in the area.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud enlightening the residents on the government’s developmental agenda

Also, Minister Persaud encouraged the residents to work collectively with their Community Development Council (CDC) so that more programmes could be established for the benefit of everyone.

“It tells me that you all want to see your community uplifted. You want to have better drains and better roads. So, I want to urge you at all times to work together, especially when work is happening within your community,” Minister Persaud told the residents.

