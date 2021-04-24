Gov’t praised for securing COVID-19 vaccines, robust vaccination campaign

Guyanese are praising the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Administration for securing COVID-19 vaccines to safeguard the nation’s health and the robust vaccination campaign.

When DPI visited the Ministry of Health’s vaccination site on Vlissengen Road, several persons relayed their gratitude to the Government.

Mr. Darrio Wilburg

In an invited comment, Mr. Darrio Wilburg said: “I just want to say basically a thank you to them as pertaining to being able to acquire the vaccine in such a quick time.

Some countries are struggling to get the vaccines on their end, so making it available to us this quickly and being able to change the age from, I think they dropped it to 40, and then it went straight to 18, so I just want to say thank you to them directly.”

Mr. William Khan proudly displays his Covid vaccination card

Mr. Ricardo McCurchin expressed similar sentiments. He also noted that the mass vaccination campaign would decrease the likelihood of the transmission of a severe form of Covid. “I must commend the effort they take to actually get us these vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. William Khan said he took the vaccine to protect himself and his grandparents.

“I took the vaccine simply because I live with my grandparents, and I rather be safe than sorry. Even though they are already vaccinated, I don’t want to take the risk and still get them infected with Covid or have myself infected with Covid.”

Ms. Robin Goring has been immunised against Covid.

Ms. Robin Goring said she fears contracting the disease, and now that she has taken the first dose of the vaccine, she feels more secure.

“I took the vaccine because I know that this virus is here to stay, and I’m concerned about the safety of myself and my children and also my friends and family,” she said.

Ms. Suzie Persaud after taking her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Ms. Suzie Persaud also said she was concerned about protecting her family.

“Well, you know we are hearing a lot about the Covid and just for, you know, the safety sake and so on, and because my parents, they are elderly folks. So, that’s why I had decided to come and take mine,” she said.

Immunisation against COVID-19 Persons waiting their turn to be vaccinated against Covid at the Ministry of Health

The Government’s vaccination campaign is ongoing countrywide. To date, Guyana has received 265,000 doses of Covid vaccines. Individuals 18 years and older are encouraged to get inoculated to protect themselves and others.