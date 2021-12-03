Gov’t “preparing the ground” for human resource development in hinterland – Minister Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, said the government is working to develop its human resources in hinterland communities, which will enable village leaders to align their communities with the developments taking place countrywide.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, along with village leaders and other officials

The minister was speaking at the commencement ceremony of a two-day mediation training programme for village leaders from Regions Four, Five, Six and Ten, at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia.

“We have to train our people to ensure that they are adequately equipped to take on the task of village building. If you build your village in a sustainable way, you’ll be able to contribute also to nation building.

So, we are preparing the ground for development of the human resource in the hinterland, to take up the challenge of moving your community and your location forward as we progress,” Minister Sukhai said.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP presenting one of the village leaders with a certificate

She said she is pleased that hinterland leaders now have opportunities for training, especially on how to better manage and resolve issues in their villages.

“To see leaders who have been elected to serve the village from which they come having access not only to training, but you’ll be having access to information in a much more tangible and sustained way in the near future.”

Some 40 hinterland leaders have participated in the training. Minister Sukhai is encouraging them to share the knowledge gained with members of their community. She said they will now be able to better solve issues in their villages, in an unbiased and fair manner.