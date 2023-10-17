Gov’t, private sector host agri symposium

The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, on Friday collaborated with the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to host an agriculture symposium at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The symposium, which is the first of its kind to be organised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), is aimed at strengthening that partnership in an effort to implement additional policies to assist farmers and agro-processors.

Present at the symposium, themed ‘Exploring Opportunities in Agriculture through Innovation and Collaboration,’ was Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who delivered the feature address.

A few farmers and agro-processors present at the symposium

He noted that the event is important for the sector as it will encourage the participants to share best practices and foster innovative ideas.

“This symposium is aimed at attracting the investment needed in key areas for agriculture and food production…. This, here, is a testimony of the collaboration between government and the private sector,” the minister said.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at the symposium on Tuesday

He noted that the symposium will also help to reduce CARICOM’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025, since it also has the potential to boost private businesses.

“If you look, government alone cannot produce food. We have to forge and form that partnership to collaborate with different stakeholders because there will be an increased production,” the minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Chair of the GCCI’s Agriculture Committee, Brian Edwards dubbed the event a transformative one as it would benefit all the participants.

Chair of the GCCI’s Agriculture Committee, Brian Edwards

“This symposium promises to be a pivotal moment in our collective journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector…Our aim is clear, it is to foster engaging and constructive conversations in agriculture,” Edwards stated.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

