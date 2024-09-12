Gov’t prohibits trucks from parking on reserves at Ruimveldt

The government has implemented a ban on trucks parking in Ruimveldt reserves, following the removal of 11 sand trucks parked illegally at the Industrial Estate, in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry, East Bank Demerara.

These trucks had been illegally using the state reserve as a base for their operations, disrupting the business activities of the nearby Continental Agency subsidiary, Torginal Paints Inc.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, visited the site on Thursday, where he engaged the truckers.

Explaining the issue to the media following his engagement, the minister said, “The sand is finding its way into the factory, and it is contaminating the paint. This matter has reached the courts. We have come and have removed these truck drivers before. Just under two weeks, the police have come and have removed them. They have returned.”

The minister noted that the truckers have attempted to negotiate with the government for alternative locations to conduct their business.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the truckers’ practice of dumping leftover sand on the reserves.

The 11 sand trucks parked illegally at the Industrial Estate have been removed

“I have said that them, that if they want to have a discussion, they can come to my office at 3 pm. But from today…we are preventing and prohibiting the parking of sand trucks here for sale,” the minister added.

A sign and barricades will be erected at the site, and any trucks found violating this instruction will be impounded.

“The government has initiated a plan where we will develop a piece of land to put all the articulated vehicles…[a] commercial land, [so] they can rent it. But we just can’t allow the lawlessness to happen,” Minister Edghill asserted.

Traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force will continue to monitor the area.

Minister Edghill was accompanied by traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force Sand trucks parked illegally at the Industrial Estate

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

