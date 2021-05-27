Gov’t providing support to flood-affected regions through NDIA

The Government of Guyana continues to render assistance to flood-affected communities across the country following persistent heavy rainfall.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will continue to make necessary interventions to bring relief to affected residents and farmers.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brig. (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai, Minister within the Ministry of Public Affairs, Hon. Deodat Indar, CDC and other officials visited flood-affected communities in Region Nine

Flooding is reported in areas in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven Nine and Ten. All sluices were opened at low tide and the water is receding in some areas.

In Region One, water level remains high in the creeks, while some internal roads have eroded and are impassable in some areas from Six Miles. Farmers suffered loss to cash crops such as cassava and some poultry were affected.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha and Prime Minister, Hon. Brig. (ret’d) Mark Phillips visit flood- affected Black Bush Polder on Wednesday

The NDIA is continuing the maintenance of the outfall channels and pumps in Region Two while the sluice will be opened tidally. The Authority recently received an approval tender for the replacement of the Capoey Sluice and has opened tenders as part of its capital works to empolder farmlands.

In Region Three, there are reports of flooding at Ooku residential and farming areas, farmlands at North and South Section, Debuff and conservancy seepage in Canals Number One and Two.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brig. (ret’d) Mark Phillips interacting with flood-affected Yakusari residents and farmers on Wednesday

In response, instructions have been given to the Water Users’ Association (WUA) to mobilise on site for mechanical pulling of both main drains in Canals Number One and Two. The Ministry of Public Works has also deployed tow machines along with one from GuySuCo to help clean clogged drains in areas such as Tuschen/Zeelugt Scheme and Railway View/Meten Meer Zorg.

The water has receded in Wakenaam, Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure and Maria Johanna.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brig. (ret’d) Mark Phillips and a team from the CDC visit flood-affected areas in Region Nine.

In Region Four, two sluice doors have been replaced at Alliance and repairs are in progress at another. The Indian pump supplier is currently working to repair or replace the drive shaft which broke at the Nootenzuil new pump. A mobile pump has been installed and is operable.

Additionally, a contractor is currently executing works at the Belfield 40 cusec pump.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha interacting with flood-affected Yakusari residents and farmers on Wednesday

The NDIA has deployed two excavators on the right bank and two on the left bank of the Mahaicony Creek to reinforce the flood embankment. It has also completed cleaning of the Mahaicony Creek channel, and mobilised a mobile pump at Gordon Table in Region Five.

Interventions in Region Six include deployment of four excavators to Black Bush Polder, repairs to the pump at Eversham, two tractor pumps installed to drain flood waters at Canje Cane Field and Adelphi, desilting of outfall at Borlam, pump installation at Adventure and Number 47, and the commencement of dredging at Number 43, Eversham, Lesbeholden and Numbers 51 and 52.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues visit flood-affected Soesdyke

In Region Nine, the water has receded minimally in some areas such as Tabatinga and the Culvert City housing area.

In Region Ten, mechanical cleaning is being executed in Coomacka. A contractor is working on an erosion project and tubes are being installed at Coomacka mines.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy interacting with residents during a visit to flood-affected Soesdyke

The NDIA will undertake cleaning with the Community Development Councils shortly.

Ministers of Government have been visiting communities affected by flooding, throughout the country and will continue to do so in the coming days. Relief hampers and other support have been provided.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha is expected to revisit Black Bush Polder and other areas in Regions Six, among others.