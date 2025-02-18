Gov’t ramps up efforts to boost HPV vaccination coverage to 90%

The government is intensifying efforts to increase human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage to 90 per cent as part of its strategy to reduce cervical cancer risks.

During a recent commissioning ceremony in Region Ten, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony underscored the importance of the HPV vaccine and highlighted the progress made in expanding vaccination coverage.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Dr Anthony said, “Up to two years ago when we didn’t have a strong programme, the vaccination coverage was just about 14 to 15 per cent. At the end of last year, it went up to about 58 to 60 per cent.

“So, we are making progress. But we want to get to 90 per cent because that is the coverage that the World Health Organisation is recommending.”

He emphasised that cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among women, is preventable as it is caused by the HPV virus.

The health minister urged eligible individuals to get vaccinated, noting that females between the ages of 9 and 45 can receive the vaccine to reduce their risk of infection.

“We are trying to make sure that the vaccines are available and that we get people to take it,” he pointed out.

For the first time, the government conducted 12,000 HPV tests in 2024. Of this number, approximately 2,000 individuals tested positive, increasing their risk of developing cervical cancer.

“And all the persons who tested positive, we have already put them on a pathway so that they can get treatment to prevent this cancer from occurring,” he highlighted.

Minister Anthony also urged individuals to take advantage of the cervical cancer voucher valued at $8,000, which can be utilised at several health institutions.

In June 2024, the government launched a $2.8 billion cervical screening programme to offset screening costs for thousands of women between the ages of 21 and 65.

The government also launched a new 2024-2030 national action plan last year aimed at eradicating cervical cancer.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

