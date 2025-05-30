Gov’t ready to coinvest with sugar workers, fisherfolk to increase income base

The government is prepared to co-invest with sugar workers and fisherfolk to build stronger incomes and better livelihoods.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the revelation when he engaged sugar workers and fisherfolk at the Albion Community Ground in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing scores of fisherfolk and sugar workers at the Albion Community Ground on Thursday

Speaking to a large gathering on Thursday, the president said, “I don’t want us to only look at the challenges. I want us to look ahead of us… [and examine] what are some of the things that we can work together [on] … coinvesting with each other, supporting each other.

According to the president, this will ensure there are long-term generational benefits by establishing an economic foundation that future generations can inherit and expand upon.

Speaking to fisherfolk specifically, the president said investments can be funneled into initiatives like the swamp shrimp production. Fisherfolk can form their selves into groups and the government will provide machinery to help them construct the ponds.

The president added, “we can also build the storage facility, the freezing facility, the cleaning facility, the packaging facility, so that you can …have it packaged [and have] it …go to the diaspora market.

“These are the things I think that is key. Because we have to think about the future…ways in which we can make that future more interesting, not only for you, but for your children.”

To better inform, President Ali highlighted the success of Lake Capoey with the Tambaqui Cage Culture Project. This is a community-driven initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Cage Aquaculture Programme.

According the president, every crop harvested earns Lake Capoey some $400,000 and $2.5 million dollars annually, from just four cages alone.

In terms of the sugar industry, the president said the government wants sugar workers to combine manual and mechanized labour, which will in turn save time and improve working conditions.

The government also plans to offer training for operating and maintaining mechanized equipment as part of efforts to integrate workers in the mechanization process.

President Ali noted that sugar workers can be involved in other support roles like drainage, irrigation, and soil preparation. The idea is to transform large backlands into tech-driven ecosystems where workers also grow food, supported by government-provided transport to markets.

