Gov’t reaffirms commitment to protecting all 83,000 square miles of Guyana

The government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to defending the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, made this clear during a recent engagement with citizens at the Square of Revolution in Georgetown.

Minister Hamilton, accompanied by several cabinet ministers and other officials, participated in an event aimed at fostering patriotism and national unity.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton during his remarks.

“As we know it, Guyana is 83,000 square miles and we will not allow no one to take any part of those 83,000 square miles,” Minister Hamilton asserted.

No claim to Guyana’s territory and rich resources will be tolerated by the government, the minister stated, as he encouraged citizens to remain confident in the Government of Guyana as it steadfastly pursues a peaceful and diplomatic resolution.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson displaying their solidarity.

“Trust your government, your government has got this…and that is the reason why we can celebrate this land of ours … because as we have said, we hope that Venezuela might not be reckless, we hope that peace and tranquility remains in this zone, but we will defend the territory called the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” Minister Hamilton reassured.

He paid homage to the men and women in uniform on the front lines, for maintaining the defense of the country.

Circle of unity formed by citizens who came to display their patriotism at the activity.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its ruling on Guyana’s request for provisional measures, stating that Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action that would affect Guyana’s control of its Essequibo region, pending the court’s final decision in the border controversy case.

Minister Hamilton reiterated the importance of citizens garnering information only from the official government sources and abstaining from promoting the Venezuelan propaganda that is aimed at driving fear.

“Continue to be a proud Guyanese … everyone, continue to bring attention to the information government disseminates, don’t be caught up with the Venezuela propaganda.” Minister Hamilton reemphasised.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson also participated in the activity which saw scores of Guyanese gathered to display their solidarity in response to Venezuela’s ongoing claim to the Essequibo.

