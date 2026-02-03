Govt reaffirms people-centred development in 2026 budget debate

During the National Budget 2026 debate, government members have reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Administration remains firmly focused on people-centred development, with policies designed to support families, women, children, workers and senior citizens across Guyana.

Addressing the House, Government’s Member of Parliament, Bhagmattie Veerasammy, said the 2026 Budget reflects the mandate given to the PPP/C following its re-election in September 2025, noting that the electorate’s support was a clear vote of confidence in the government’s leadership, economic management and commitment to improving lives.

Government Member of Parliament, Bhagmattie Veerasammy, during her budget presentation

MP Veerasammy commended Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Kumar Singh, for presenting a comprehensive budget that outlines a clear development roadmap grounded in growth, inclusion, resilience and sustainability.

The contribution highlighted extensive investments aimed at strengthening families as the basic unit of development, including cash grants at the birth of a child, education grants and uniform and transportation allowances benefiting approximately 208,000 students in 2026.

These measures, she noted, put billions of dollars directly into household budgets while ensuring children are healthy, educated and prepared for the future.

Significant attention was also drawn to women’s empowerment initiatives, including employment opportunities under the National Pathway Workers Programme, training through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Programme, and land and housing allocations that ensure women’s names are included on titles.

Additionally, Investments in healthcare, including regional hospitals, upgraded health centres, maternal and child healthcare services, and medical vouchers, were cited as further examples of policies improving quality of life, particularly for women and families.

Support for senior citizens was also emphasised, with increases in old age pensions, restoration of water and electricity subsidies, removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on essential items, and continued access to health vouchers contributing to improved dignity and security for the elderly.

“The PPPC aims to empower families, not with promises but with practical support, not with slogans but with tangible relief, not with charity, but with dignity,” she asserted.

Veerasammy expressed her support for Budget 2026, describing it as a people-centred budget that meets citizens where they are and lays a strong foundation for inclusive growth and shared prosperity across Guyana.