Gov’t remains vigilant to prevent flooding – Minister Mustapha

The government remains vigilant in monitoring the country’s drainage and irrigation systems nationwide to avoid major flooding, especially during the ongoing May-June rainy season.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, provided the update during an interview at a public engagement hosted by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

“Water has receded a lot around the country. A number of initiatives have been put in place…We have systems in place like pumps, sluices, and outfalls which are all working. And we will continue to monitor the situation,” he explained.

Recent flooding incidents in several communities prompted swift governmental action to mitigate the impact.

Areas such as Black Bush Polder in Region Six, Wismar Shore – Silvertown, Victory Valley, and First, Second, and Third Alleys in Region Ten were affected.

The government responded by initiating manual cleaning and excavation of drains, alongside desilting major canals, among other drainage and irrigation (D&I) interventions across affected areas.

In Georgetown, where 12 pumps are operational, three engineers oversee drainage systems round-the-clock to ensure their effectiveness.

Minister Mustapha underscored collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Public Works and other stakeholders to ensure robust management of drainage systems.

“Generally, we don’t have any major concerns. I am hoping that the system can continue to work as it is working presently…I am hoping to get a report shortly countrywide to see what is the effects and if there are any, we will look at it,” the agriculture minister stated.

