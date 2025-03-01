Gov’t responding to Venezuelan invasion at the diplomatic, legal and security levels – President Ali

The Government of Guyana strongly condemns the invasion by Venezuelan armed patrol ships into its exclusive waters and has instituted diplomatic, legal and security measures to respond to the situation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday delivered a firm statement sitting alongside Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan.

Head of state and Commander in Cheif, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, meeting with Cabinet and Guyana Defense Force officials at his office on Saturday

At approximately 07:00 hours, the Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship Guyana’s offshore assets, including the FPSP Prosperity, before transmitting a radio message falsely claiming that the FPSO was operating in “disputed international waters”. It then proceeded on a southwesterly course towards other FPSOs.

President Ali in addressing this matter, stated that the Guyanese Government views this as a serious threat to its territorial sovereignty and is taking all the necessary actions to address the situation.

“We are addressing the situation within the seriousness and responsibility it requires. We have already summoned the Venezuelan ambassador. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have summoned him to his office, registering our strong protests over this matter. Additionally, I’ve already advised our embassy in Venezuela in Caracas to lodge a formal protest with the Venezuelan government,” the president said.

Guyana has reportedly engaged the United Kingdom, France, United States, Brazil and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on this grave development, to which President Said, “I’m pleased to also communicate to you that we have reached out to all our international partners, and all our international partners have responded positively.”

Meanwhile, the defense Board has convened an emergency meeting to assess and respond to the situation.

President Ali noted too that Guyana’s coast guard and Air Force assets have been deployed to its economic exclusive zone to ensure national security.

The government will also formally inform the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of this breach, and the United Nations, Commonwealth and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton will also be briefed on this matter of national concern, President Ali stated.

The head of state made clear the Government of Guyana’s firm commitment to peace and the rule of law and will continue to strive for diplomatic solutions while protecting Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“I want to assure the people of Guyana that our government is acting with diligence and resolve. I will provide further updates as more information becomes available.I also want to reiterate that this is in national matter.And as I have already did, the opposition will be fully engaged, fully brief, and all of god would have the relevant information that is necessary,” Guyana’s president said in closing.

