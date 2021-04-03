Gov’t retendering Leguan stelling project

─island to benefit from other works

The PPP/C Administration is making good on its promise to resolve the issues surrounding the delayed Leguan stelling project.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said the Government took a decision to source a new contractor during a visit to the island led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill interact with this resident during an outreach to Leguan.

Minister Edghill said, “as of yesterday afternoon, we are going back out to tender to get a new contractor engaged because we are seeking to put together what was done and what needs to been done, so we can have a smooth transition.

The stelling is not going to be abandoned. I want to make that very clear. This is a high priority for our Government and we are going to get that stelling fixed.”

In February, the Government terminated the $413.2 million contract for the rehabilitation of the stelling after the contractor was repeatedly flagged for poor performance.

Last month, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC filed a $400 million lawsuit against the contractor.

Roadworks

Concerning the road upgrades for the community, Minister Edghill told residents his Ministry is currently executing a review of all roads countrywide, and ranking them according to priority.

“We want to be able to lift the standard. We want to be able to ensure quality, that the durability of the roads here on the island of Leguan.”

Section of the Leguan stelling

Budget 2021 allocates $23.7 billion for the rehabilitation and construction of roads. Through the miscellaneous roads programme, $9 billion has been set aside to enhance community roads.

CORE group to be launched

Minister Edghill said Leguan residents would soon enjoy beautified surroundings with the establishment of a Citizens Organised for the Restoration of the Environment (CORE) group on the island.

“We will be working to ensure all of our public spaces, spaces where our children play, where the adults hang out and take recreation, where people go to exercise, it’s clean, it is properly lit, and it is kept in a manner that should showcase what Guyana is all about.”

The Minister pledged to both engage and employ the new CORE group within the coming week. The team would be provided with the equipment needed to execute their duties.

Minister Edghill also said sea defences on the island will be an area of focus for the Administration. Engineers are set to visit the island to conduct assessments for work to be done.