Gov’t scholarships a “second chance” for Guyanese -Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill has said the Government’s 20,000 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships programme, will give Guyanese a “second chance” at education.

During a community outreach on Thursday at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School, Minister Edghill said the programme, which offers a wide range of courses is opened to all citizens.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

“This provides a second chance opportunity. This process also caters for people at different levels. There are courses that you could pursue, where you could start with no certification at all,” he told a packed auditorium.

Minister Edghill said the scholarship programme caters for individuals interested in widening their academic horizon, but lack the qualifications or financial means to do so. The Minister noted that those who want to pursue the Bachelor’s Degree programme, but do not meet the criteria can apply for the six-month Bachelor’s Preparatory Programme (BPP).

The Minister urged prospective applicants to take advantage of the opportunity, as every individual can do great things, noting that “the sky is the limit.”

Prospective applicants signing up their forms

“All of us have great potential, all of us are filled with great possibilities and all we need to do is to get that opportunity. We tend to say all I need is a break, I’m here to tell you South Georgetown, that the break you have been looking for has arrived by way of this these 20,000 online scholarships programme.”

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson, in brief remarks, also encouraged those gathered, to make full use of the opportunity.

The 20, 000 online scholarships programme was well received, with many of the applicants commending the initiative.

44-year-old Jasmin Harris

Speaking with DPI, 44-year-old Jasmin Harris said she was eager to pursue a course in Childcare, “it’s a great programme the Government has launched and I am very thankful for this opportunity.”

Jamal Scipio said it has been his dream to pursue a Degree in Business Management.

“I think this a good initiative and I am really glad that the government has come out with this, as it will help a lot of us young people and mature people get their education and qualifications for what they really want to do,” he said.

Jamal Scipio is eager to pursue a Business Management degree

The GOAL programme is in keeping the Government’s manifesto promise and is available to Guyanese in all ten Administrative Regions.

Individuals can choose from over 80 programmes to study at five international universities. The institutions are the University of the West Indies Open Campus, the University of the Southern Caribbean, the University of Applied Sciences, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, and the JAIN University.

For more information and to apply persons can visit the Ministry of Education’s website education.gov.gy.