Gov’t seeking over $84b supplementary provisions

The government, through the Ministry of Finance, is seeking over $84 billion in supplementary funding, catering to expanded development programmes, and additional provisions for the $100,000 cash grant distribution.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh presented the Supplementary Bills during the 88th sitting of the National Assembly on Monday.

Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashni Singh presenting the Supplementary Papers in the National Assembly on Monday

The bills comprise Financial Paper No 3, seeking advances from the Contingency Fund amounting to over $456.8 million for the period November 2o24.

Additionally, Financial Paper No. 4 covers a Supplementary Estimate of over $84 billion, for both capital and current expenditure, amounting to $42.5 billion and $41.5 billion respectively.

According to Financial Paper No. 3, additional financial resources are being requested to meet operational costs for the Guyana Office of Investment and Protected Areas Commission, and to meet increased security costs.

Meanwhile, the over $84 billion caters for expanded work programmmes in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Public Works, Agriculture, Health, Education, Home Affairs and the Housing and Water ministry, among others.

Under the Prime Minister’s Office, the administration is seeking additional resources totalling $30.5 billion for the cash grant distribution to every citizen above 18 years of age.

The National Assembly will meet on Wednesday, November 27 to scrutinise the supplementary provisions. After this scrutiny, it is expected to be approved allowing the government to continue to make efforts to transform and improve the lives of Guyana’s citizens.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

