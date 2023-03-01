Gov’t sensitises stakeholders to electronic single window for trade

The government on Wednesday held a sensitisation meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre with stakeholders in the private and public sectors, as well as others on its implementation of an electronic single window platform for trade in Guyana.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

In partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) −which is financing the programme− the platform, when implemented will transform the way business is done in Guyana, while improving the citizens’ interaction with government agencies.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said, “The modern Guyana cannot be one that does not include a complete re-engineering of the manner in which government agencies deliver services.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond highlighted the transformative effect this major initiative will have on Guyana’s economy.

IDB representative Lorena Solórzano Salazar

“The single window for trade is one of the most significant projects that is being undertaken by this government … it is intended to transform for the better, the process of importing and exporting into and from Guyana, respectively” she said.

IDB representative to Guyana Lorena Solórzano Salazar, congratulated the Government of Guyana for moving ahead with the project which will soon be implemented by CrimsonLogic Panama Inc.

Stakeholders at the electronic single window sensitisation forum

“The benefit of having an electronic single window is clear and is a good partnership … I therefore congratulate the Government of Guyana, the private sector, and the civil society who are working together to implement this project… let us embrace the latest technology, revised processes, and innovations” she told the stakeholders at the event.

CrimsonLogic Panama Inc., has over 30 years of partnership with governments around the world in providing integrated digital products and services that will drive transformation through excellent public service delivery.

