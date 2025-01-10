Gov’t spent $31.5B on construction, maintenance of schools since 2020

The Ministry of Education invested $31.5 billion in constructing, renovating and maintaining schools from 2020 to 2024.

This significant amount of investment is a testimony to the government’s commitment to providing high-quality education for all Guyanese.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand addresses reporters at a press briefing on Friday

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, provided the breakdown of this expenditure during the ministry’s year-end press briefing on Friday at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) in Georgetown.

The government has invested $13 billion in new construction, $7 billion in reconstruction, $8 billion in major extensions, and $2 billion to extensively repair schools.

Regional Breakdown of Investments

Regions Monies spent on education infrastructure Region One $817 million Region Two $3.6 billion Region Three $3.5 billion Region Four $8.3 billion Region Five $897 million Region Six $756 million Region Seven $2.4 billion Region Eight $1.8 billion Region Nine $2.8 billion Region Ten $825 million Georgetown $5.3 billion

Expanding Secondary Education Access

The government is currently constructing 37 new secondary schools across the country to ensure universal access to secondary education. These schools are being built in the following regions:

Regions Construction of Secondary Schools Region One Hosororo, Kwebanna, Waramuri Matthews Ridge Region Three Tuschen, Nismes Region Four Kaneville, Prospect Region Six Orealla, Siparuta Region Seven Phillipai, Jawalla, Issano, Karrau Region Eight Micobie, Monkey Mountain, Kopinang Region Nine Karasabai, Maruranau, Tabatinga Massara, Yupukari, Katoka, Nappi Region Ten Wairuni Georgetown North Ruimveldt, St Mary’s, Christ Church

Minister Manickchand called attention to the fact that when the PPP/C took office in 1992, there were only three secondary schools in the hinterland regions. By 2015, an additional 14 schools had been constructed in the hinterland. And then the minister had the following to say:

“No secondary school was started or finished [under the coalition] not only in the hinterland but anywhere in Guyana. We are currently building 37 secondary schools across this country. For all the times Guyana existed, we have had 116 secondary schools when I came into office in 2020. We are now building more than one-third of that in one term.”

North Ruimveldt Secondary School

The minister reported that the ministry has undertaken major extension works at several existing schools, including St Rose’s High, Bishop’s High, Queen’s College, East Ruimveldt Secondary and St Winefride’s Secondary. The goal is to enhance students’ capacity and comfort. The Cottonfield Secondary in Region Two is also being rebuilt.

The government is actively constructing and expanding nursery and primary schools nationwide. Works are also ongoing on ten dormitories nationwide.

In addition to these construction projects, the government is also ensuring all these learning institutions are staffed with trained teachers to deliver a top-notch education.

A total of 4,378 teachers have been trained to date.

Northwest Secondary School in Region One Ongoing works on Yupukari Secondary School

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

