Govt stands ready to surpass 20,000 scholarships mark -Vice President

─ 5,000 Region 10 residents encouraged to register

The PPP/C Administration has committed to providing 20,000 online scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), however, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Sunday said government is willing to surpass this mark if more persons express interest in the programme.

While engaging students at the Watooka Guest House in Linden, the Vice President said the government stands ready to accept some 5,000 persons living across the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10), into the programme.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo raps with Region 10 GOAL scholarship students at the Watooka House in Linden.

Government is also seeking to assist the GOAL recipients by subsiding their internet cost; ensuring there is effective service during classes. Similarly, help was extended to persons benefitting from the GOAL initiative along the Essequibo Coast.

Dr. Jagdeo pointed out that government will go the extra mile to ensure persons receive quality education.

He said the administration is looking to assist vulnerable persons who cannot afford devices to meet the necessary requirements.

A GOAL scholarship student speaking on an issue.

He said further, that government has not forgotten its commitment to making education free at the University of Guyana (UG).

Accordingly, the administration is considering implementing measures which could possibly reduce the financial burdens for those studying or have completed studies at UG.

Among the possible strategies, the Vice President proposed, is having scholarship recipients participate in community activities.

The meeting of GOAL scholarship students at Watooka House, Linden.

The Vice President has already instructed that a permanent telephone number be established at the GAOL secretariat, so that students’ queries could be directly addressed.

Last year, the government awarded 6,000 GOAL scholarships to Guyanese to pursue courses at international universities online.