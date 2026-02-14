Gov’t strengthening access to education, infrastructure in Region Six

Students across East Berbice-Corentyne will soon benefit from improved transportation, as the government plans to provide school buses, boats, furniture, and equipment to enhance access to education for children travelling from distant communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, told the Committee of Supply on Thursday that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to reduce transportation costs and remove barriers to school attendance.

The investment includes two 30-seater buses to transport students from the East Bank to New Amsterdam and Canje, as well as a boat and engine to serve the Orealla and Siparuta area.

“We’re also providing buses, even as we give $85,000 to each and every school child,” Minister Manickchand emphasised.

In addition to transportation, all schools in the region are expected to benefit from new furniture and equipment.

Minister Manickchand explained that schools will also continue to receive support through allocations from the education ministry and cash grants per child each term.

Beyond education, the government is also advancing work on public infrastructure to support communities throughout the region.

Meanwhile, multiple Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are set to benefit from bridge and culvert projects designed to improve connectivity and drainage.

The local government minister mentioned that, along with the addition of new projects, the ministry will continue to develop the region.

These investments highlight the government’s ongoing effort to expand education access while upgrading infrastructure to support the region’s development.