Govt supports Chevening scholars on the new journey in education

The government said on Thursday that the four new Chevening scholars will embark on a life-changing experience at universities in the United Kingdom and when they are finished successfully, they will serve their country by contributing to its development.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh told the scholars that they will be exposed to diverse cultures and people.

He made the comments during an award dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller.

Dr Singh, who is also a Chevening scholar, expressed the government’s well-wishes and appreciation on behalf of the four awardees for the opportunity.

“UK universities over the years have established themselves as amongst the preferred choices for students seeking higher education from around the world. Spending a year in the UK at a British university gives you an opportunity to be exposed to perhaps a more diverse population,” said Minister Singh.

Also, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., said that this scholarship is helping to identify leaders who can work for the benefit of their country.

“The appetite for education in the country especially amongst young people who are already doing tremendous things. It shows how it is and it also shows as a country, we are already fortified, crystalized in our view that education is an important passport out of poverty and the development of ourselves,” Minister Charles stressed.

The youth minister encouraged the awardees to focus on their schooling while at the same time taking in all the changes and experiences that come with it.

Meanwhile, the awardees expressed their gratitude to the UK for granting them this exciting opportunity.

As the first person to be selected for Chevening from the fashion industry, Keisha Edwards said that she is ready to study in her favourite fashion country in the world.

“I feel really good to be here, to be selected for this prestigious scholarship. I didn’t know that Chevening was an opportunity for me and when I knew it was and I applied and got selected it was an incredible journey,” said the excited young woman.

She encouraged other designers like herself to apply for the next entry, as she guaranteed that it will also be a life-changing experience for them.

Additionally, Joshua Benn, another recipient, stated that it was his love to study oil and gas that pushed him to apply for the scholarship.

“I thought that this would be a good stepping stone for me and giving the direction that Guyana is going in with the oil and gas and the focus on renewable energy, I thought what a better way to kick start this by doing an LLM-Master of Law in oil, gas and renewable energy,” explained Benn.

He added that his friends also saw the potential that he held and encouraged him to take the journey.

The young man noted that he would love to make a difference in his community.

Meanwhile, Amrita Narine’s motivation came from steadily interacting with various Chevening alumni, whose leadership she greatly admires.

“When I learned about the scholarship, I was just about 20 years old. I will be studying for my Masters in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the creative industry, it’s a niche that I enjoy. So, I’m super excited to explore the UK and also bring my skillset back to Guyana,” an excited Narine said.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Awards for Scholars.

British High Commissioner Miller congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to do their best.

“We have chosen future leaders in a variety of areas whether it be academia, in government, in civil society, captains of industry, throughout the fabric of society,” stated the High Commissioner.

According to Miller, the UK has since provided 157 scholarships in Guyana.

She said that the next round of applications will be opened on the 12th of September, and encouraged persons to apply. The Chevening Award allows persons to study any subject of their choice in the British country.

