Gov’t surpasses manifesto promises, Budget 2025 to drive continued national progress

Heralding in a new chapter of national development, the government has not only fulfilled its manifesto commitments, but has far surpassed expectations, achieving progress in key sectors like education, health, and housing.

Budget 2025 is expected to build on this remarkable growth with record-breaking allocations and innovative solutions designed to accelerate economic growth and elevate the quality of life for every Guyanese.

During a live broadcast on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali spotlighted the country’s unprecedented enhancement while pledging to propel its expansion through funding and meticulously crafted policies and interventions.

To date, over $54 billion has been invested to expand infrastructure in the education sector, a sector that is key to the furthered prosperity of Guyana.

This substantial investment facilitated the construction and extension of 34 schools along with the maintenance of 350 nursery schools, 440 primary schools, and 115 secondary schools.

Pensioners have also seen tremendous support, with the old age pension now doubled to $41,000 per month.

The government also removed VAT on electricity and water and introduced subsidies for pensioners, making the financial relief for many families add up to nearly $100,000 monthly.

Guyana’s housing sector boasts one of the most notable achievements by being on track to deliver over 50,000 house lots by this year – thousands more than the government’s original target.

The government’s focus on diversifying the economy and boosting investments extended to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, propelling the non-oil GDP forward at a never before seen rate.

This accomplishment positions Guyana as an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors.

As a result of strategic government measures the private sector would have saved more than $100 billion annually.

President Ali accredited the country’s remarkable development to the government’s unfaltering focus on empowering citizens and building a Guyana characterised by stability and prosperity.

“We have been able to deliver our commitment around what I would say is a people oriented strategy. Because the whole philosophy of the last four budgets was about improving the conditions of people, the life of people, the conditions of communities, empowering people, creating wealth, building prosperity, expanding growth, opening up opportunities and investing in the development of our people all across the country.

Whether it’s health care, education, community services, roads, infrastructure, drainage, agriculture, it was all about investing around people, empowering people, uplifting people,” the head of state said.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He further highlighted how the country remains in a position where economic expansion and progression are undeniably achievable.

President Ali said, “the foundational pillars for this new economy, all of it is well in place now. So that the sustainability of our economy, the sustainability of our country, the resilience of our country will be safeguarded.” With Budget 2025, Guyana is poised to continue this transformative journey, securing its place as a beacon of sustainable growth and resilience on the global stage

