Gov’t throws $7M behind North Pakaraimas District games

The government is investing $7 million in the upcoming North Pakaraimas District Games in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) later this August, as part of its commitment to support youth development through sports.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, announced this initiative during the Regional Toshaos Meeting held in Paramakatoi on Saturday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

According to the minister, the funding is coming from the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Culture, Youth and Sport.

Around 22 teams from various villages will participate in the games, competing in sports such as football, volleyball, archery, and cricket. These include teams from Kato, Kopinang, Tuseneng, Itabac, Kamana, Bamboo Creek, Chiung Mouth, Chenapou, Paramakatoi, Kanapang, Maikwak and Monkey Mountain.

In brief remarks. Minister Sukhai emphasised the government’s willingness to support sports and encouraged leaders to prioritise youth development in their agendas.

“They [villages] are getting money and they can [afford] a slice for the youth, the women and scholarships. The government is always willing…to the best of our affordability…to support,” she emphasised.

The Regional Toshaos Meeting was held in Paramakatoi

President of the North Pakaraimas Sports Committee, Christopher Chung welcomed the initiative, noting its significant benefits to the youths.

Regional Chairman, Headley Pio, the ministry’s Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack and the region’s Management Development Officer, Antonio George were among the officials attending the meeting.

The government has a similar track record of backing sporting events, as demonstrated by its support for the North Pakaraimas District Games last year and the ongoing Upper Mazaruni District Games hosted in Kamarang Village.

Additionally, the ministry regularly allocates substantial funds for the annual Heritage Games, allowing hundreds of athletes from different regions to showcase their talents. Furthermore, around 200 Amerindian villages have received $1 million each to improve their sports facilities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

