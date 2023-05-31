Gov’t to build teachers’ living quarters at Eteringbang, Bartica

The PPP/C Administration continues to provide the necessary investments to ensure teachers are provided with the requisite accommodation and amenities regardless of geographic location.

As part of this commitment, the government is inviting bids to construct and furnish teachers’ living quarters at Eteringbang and Bartica, Region Seven.

This will improve the living standards of teachers as well as help to advance the delivery of quality education in the region.

Bids are also invited to construct schools at Jawalla, Region Seven; Kopinang, Region Eight; Kwebanna and Hosororo, Region One, and Tuschen, Region Three.

All qualified contractors can submit a bid, and it will be evaluated using the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) processes outlined in the Procurement Act of 2003 and Regulations of 2004.

Bidders who are eligible and interested can get more details from the Ministry of Education’s Procurement Unit, at 21 Brickdam, Georgetown.

Tenders must be delivered on or before 9:00 am on June 8, 2023, to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance Compound, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

The government has allocated $94.4 billion this year to further improve access to education for all.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

