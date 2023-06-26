Govt to construct another set of core homes for low-income families

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be undertaking the construction of seventy-core homes for low-income families in Region Four.

The ministry is inviting bids from eligible bidders to carry out the project which entails the construction of 20 x 20 feet two-bedroom concrete units.

One of the cores constructed in Region Three

The Core Homes Initiative falls under the $5.8 billion (US$28 million) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) funded by the Inter-American Bank (IDB). A total of 250 low-income families are set to benefit from the programme.

Each unit cost about $4 million and beneficiaries are only required to contribute a sum of $100,000 towards the cost of the home. They also receive a five-year termite treatment certificate and electrical certificate for the building valid for 10 years.

Last month, the ministry handed over 13 homes to families in Sophia, Georgetown. In that community alone, some $191.6 million has been allocated for the construction of 80 core homes.

Several homes were also constructed and handed over in Westminster, Onderneeming, Lust-en-Rust, Recht Door-Zee, and Parfait Harmonie Phase Two, Region Three.

The project boundary spans from Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank Demerara, and Westminster, Onderneeming, Lust-en-Eust, Recht door-Zee, and Parfaite Harmony Phase Two on the West Bank Demerara.

On the East Coast, it spans from Georgetown to La Bonne Intention (LBI) to Haslington.

Bidding for the projects will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Inter-American Development Bank’s Policies for the Procurement of Works and Goods financed by the Inter-American Development Bank and is open to all eligible bidders.

A complete set of bidding documents will be provided on a flash drive which can be purchased by interested bidders from the CHPA’s cashier at 41 Brickdam and United Nations Place, Stabroek, West Bank Demerara for a non-refundable amount of $5,000.

Bidders are required to indicate an email in their application, while the method of payment is cash.

Bids must be delivered to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance (Northeastern Building), Main and Urquhart Streets, Kingston, on or before Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The delivery/construction period is 200 days per lot.

