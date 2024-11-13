Gov’t to expand legal education opportunities

The government has expressed its intentions to collaborate with stakeholders and implement initiatives to expand education opportunities in the legal field, even amidst the nation’s ongoing massive legal reform.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, highlighted the essential nature of this investment during his weekly programme “Issues in the News” on Tuesday.

Underscoring the pressing need for professional development in the legal field, Minister Nandlall stated that “We are passing too many important laws not to have continuing education.”

It was noted that discussions to implement initiatives to promote further education will be a priority at the next meeting with the Guyana Bar Association.

The minister conveyed confidence in a positive response from the bar association and the legal community saying “The legal profession is a noble and honourable profession, and I can’t imagine that they will reject the idea of continuing education.”

Several countries worldwide have already made it a mandatory obligation to have continuing education in all critical professional fields including the legal and medicinal fields.

To expedite the process of providing further education for legal professionals, the government has commenced a landmark undertaking to establish Guyana’s first Council of Legal Education (CLE) law school.

When established, the school will see to scores of aspiring Guyanese lawyers receiving the necessary knowledge and skills to proficiently operate in the legal landscape.

The establishment of the school and the proposal for beneficial partnerships underscores the government’s commitment to providing training to Guyanese at every level.

These initiatives will expand Guyana’s workforce and introduce more competent local professionals in all critical fields, furthering Guyana’s development trajectory.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve and reform, the government stays firmly aligned with raising professional standards and securing Guyana as a birthplace of proficient professional trailblazers.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

