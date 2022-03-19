Gov’t to facilitate training of mining sector stakeholders

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P, said the Government will be facilitating training for individuals in the mining sector which will be piloted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), in collaboration with the private sector.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P

The minister spoke of this development during a recent meeting with goldsmiths and jewellers at Duke Lodge.

“We have been losing a lot of skilled people, but at the same time I don’t think we have been doing much to retrain or to train new people. We have to start that… So that is something I think we should look at both parties, meaning government and the jewellers,” he noted.

The natural resources minister said businesses can recruit persons to be trained, as well as skilled persons in the businesses can opt to become trainers.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P speaking to a jeweller

Minister Bharrat also noted that training is a necessary aspect in Guyana’s expansion as there will be significant demand for products produced by this industry.

“It’s something that we’re willing to facilitate because if we don’t, there will definitely be a shortage of skilled people down the line, especially at a time when Guyana is moving forward and expanding.”

Minister Bharrat reiterated the many investments and tourism opportunities that are created by persons coming to Guyana. “When they come it creates business opportunities in every line of business in Guyana.”

Jewellers and Goldsmiths at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, said the ministry will work with jewellers and goldsmiths to formulate ways of ensuring customers remain interested and satisfied with their products.

“This is an opportunity for us to really showcase Guyana at the highest standard, we know already that our jewellery is at a pretty high standard.”