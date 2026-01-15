Gov’t to introduce national ‘school report card’ to boost accountability and performance

All schools across Guyana will soon receive a report card that measures their performance. The assessment will evaluate the overall school performance, teacher attendance, and how effectively the curriculum is being taught to students.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag engages students

The report card is expected to be completed after this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), providing a clearer picture of how schools are delivering education nationwide.

During an excerpt of the Starting Point podcast on Thursday, Minister of Education Sonia Parag revealed that the initiative will help to assess the state of the country’s institutions of learning.

She believes that the new strategy will hold schools accountable and provide an incentive for them to improve their performance.

The education minister stated that teachers will have to assist in this process because they are stakeholders.

She revealed that schools already have the necessary resources available, such as textbooks and other essential tools and equipment.

“You are training teachers, you’re ensuring that you give all the resources – whether financial resources or otherwise for students to be able to attend school, you are having the necessary content available in terms of the textbooks. So there should be no excuse why someone can’t develop,” Minister Parag said.