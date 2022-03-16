Gov’t to invest $11B in water sector over the next two years – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government will be investing some $11 billion in the water sector over the next two years to provide efficient, potable water to citizens nationwide.

President Ali was speaking at the commissioning of the Lusignan Well on the East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.

The government, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has crafted a five-year strategic plan that will see the expansion of coastal treated water coverage from 52 percent to 100 percent.

“…that is, you can take your glass, take the water from the tap and drink it. That is the position, that is where these investments in the water sector will take us,” the President said.

To this end, he announced the construction of 12 new water treatment plants from Walton Hall to Charity in Region Two; Wakenaam and Leguan, Region Three; Bush Lot, Region Five; and Tain to No. 50 Village, Region Six. This will add to the existing 27 water treatment plants.

This is in addition to eight new wells slated for construction along the coast.

Similarly, President Ali said by 2025, hinterland water coverage will move from 60 percent to 100 percent. This year, 30 additional wells will be constructed in hinterland communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“We are committing to you that we are going to deliver this without a single cent increase on the water tariff that you are paying. More importantly, by the time we get to that point we are going to decrease the cost for electricity by 50 percent,” President Ali assured.

Since taking office in August 2020, government has invested more than $6.2 billion in the water sector.

These investments are in keeping with the administration’s manifesto and its mandate to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Six- Access to water and sanitation for all.