Govt to regularise nine more squatting areas

The government is moving to regularise another nine squatting areas along the East Coast of Demerara by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

This will pave the way for many residents to secure legal ownership of lands.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The areas to be addressed include Vigilance South and North, Coldingen North, De Endragt South of the Railway Embankment, Enmore Newtown and Beezie, Enmore Hope West, Enterprise Block 8, and Enterprise Market Street.

During a housing drive at Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, last Friday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said the achievement will provide a sustainable living environment for residents, as well as enable them to access loans from financial institutions for home repairs or business ventures.

“We have regularised 17 areas overall since we’ve been back in office. And about four of those on the East Coast of Demerara,” the housing and water minister disclosed.

An aerial shot of Enmore along the East Coast corridor

The government has regularised over 1,390 lots in several squatting areas countrywide since 2020.

Back in July, Minister Croal noted that eight squatting areas were earmarked for regularisation in Regions Three and Four, benefitting hundreds of households in 2024 alone.

“I am saying all this to reflect that from 2015 to 2020, no area was regularised or ownership was provided for. You will understand, therefore, that the work that we are doing and the impact on our citizens is bringing joy and satisfaction to our people,” Minister Croal posited.

The government remains adamant that no new squatting area will be recognised.

