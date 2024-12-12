Gov’t transparent, accountable for all its commitments – President Ali

– Says all manifesto commitments fulfilled

– Slams opposition elements for lack of accountability on track record

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has highlighted the government open-armed-approach to transparency and accountability in government, as all the manifesto pledges outlined in the 2020-2025 have been fulfilled.

Speaking at a massive outreach in Anna Regina on Thursday, President Ali said the current administration has consistently prioritised the needs of the people and remains fully committed to transparent governance.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to residents in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Thursday

He made these remarks as he outlined the shortcomings of the previous APNU/AFC Coalition Administration, and their blatant rejection of responsibility for their five-year track record.

The head of state recalled the actions of an Alliance for Change (AFC) executive, Cathy Hughes, who shut down questions on accountability for actions while in government from 2015-2020. She had explicitly stated that AFC would only entertain questions on recent developments, and not those in the past.

In contrast, “I can come here and give you all the numbers and be held accountable for all our commitments. Even the small commitments that we give…like following up on a NIS issue, under that level we are accountable.

“I can come and tell you what we’ve done in each of those cases. Isn’t that a government that care? Isn’t this a government that believes in you and work in your interest?” President Ali questioned in his questioned.

According to him, leaders from both the PNC and AFC have consistently refused to answer questions on their track record, revealing their untrustworthy nature.

“If you want the people to trust you now then you must tell them why you try to steal the elections and you must have the decency to say you’re sorry,” he further stressed.

Meanwhile, President Ali outlined the massive investments poured into Region Two, demonstrating the government’s action-driven approach to development.

Since 2020, billions have been invested to improve critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and water supply in Region Two.

Currently, a new water treatment plant in Onderneeming is being built, that will expand iron removal capabilities, ensuring cleaner water throughout the region.

In healthcare, a massive state-of-the-art $6.6 billion Lima Regional Hospital is being construction, that will feature critical services including X-rays, CT scans, laboratory and other critical services and when completed, will revolutionise the delivery of healthcare in Region Two. This massive project is being complemented by the construction of a nursing school, that will address healthcare worker shortages and produce professionals to operate the new health institution.

“More than 250 of your children will be going to that school, we will give them a full stipend…while they are being trained, and when they are finished, they will receive employment right here in Region Two,” the head of state explained.

The region’s future leaders are not exempted, with a whopping $6.6 billion invested in the education sector over the past four years. For instance, children receive over $1 billion in the Because We Care cash grants, an initiative that was reinstated in 2021.

Numerous schools have been built or rehabilitated throughout the region, even in the riverine villages that previously had no education facility.

According to President Ali, investments have been made to upgrade the market facilities, and advance housing development within the region.

Apart from these two important sectors, investments have been made to enhance and expand tourism, sports and culture. Support has also been provided to vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities.

The head of state reemphasised the significant progress and development in Region Two under the current government, urging persons not to forget the shortcomings of the previous administration.

“All of this is because we believe in the region and the people, we believe in equitable development, we believe in holistic growth and we are confident that with the PPP/C Government and with your support, the story of development will continue,” he underscored in his conclusion.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

