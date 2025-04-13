1,000 new jobs coming as sod turning for Berbice Port set for coming weeks – President Ali

– AI Data Centre to be established in Berbice

An additional 1,000 jobs will be created in East Berbice-Corentyne as the government prepares to turn the sod for the US$285 million Berbice Port project in the coming weeks.

This is according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who made the announcement during a community meeting at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in New Amsterdam.

Scores of residents braved persistent rainfall to attend the community meeting led by the president and a number of government ministers.

President Ali revealed that local shipping competitors, Muneshwers Limited and John Fernandes Limited will be investing in this massive project.

“They want to turn the sod in the coming weeks. [It] will be an investment of US$285 million [and] will create 1,000 jobs,” the president said.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined several development initiatives as he addressed scores of residents

The Berbice Port complements the development of a deep water port in the region, according to the president. He noted that the government is working with international company Bechtel to finalise plans for the deep water port.

Bechtel has a significant presence in the development and management of deep-water ports. They have experience in designing, permitting, and managing the construction of such ports, as well as overseeing operations. Bechtel has been involved in numerous deep-water port projects globally, including ones in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

President Ali informed his audience that this deep water port aims to facilitate the development of Guyana’s second gas project.

“That port will open up tremendous opportunities for transport, logistics, accommodation, real estate, [and] construction,” he further revealed.

A modern, high span four-lane bridge will also be constructed across the Berbice River and when completed, commuters will no longer be required to pay a toll fee.

As Guyana moves to a digital economy, President Ali said the government intends to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre right in Berbice, adding to the massive transformation already underway.

Additionally, a US$604 million Palmyra to Moleson Creek road expansion project will be implemented in the region.

“That is the future we’re building for you. The new stadium, supported by hotels, entertainment facility, the national cultural market, the multipurpose complexes and all the other malls,l and private hospitals that will come here to support expansion and development that will take place in Region Six and New Amsterdam,” he said.

Furthermore, the Rosehall aerodrome will be transformed into a municipal airport like the Ogle International Airport in Georgetown.

President Ali underscored that these projects form part of a holistic development agenda that encompasses improvements to health, education, agriculture and infrastructure among other crucial sectors.

In Region Six, two state of the art hospitals are being constructed; one at New Amsterdam and another in Skeldon. The New Amsterdam institution will include a minimum of five operating theatres, advanced digital X-ray, and CT Scan machines. Similar services will be offered at the Skeldon Hospital.

The New Amsterdam engagement is one of three meetings planned in Region Six, demonstrating the government’s steadfast commitment to grass root level engagements. The president is being accompanied by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodriguez among other prominent officials.

A citizen getting her issue resolved at the meeting

