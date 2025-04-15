Gov’t welcomes arrival of ONE GUYANA FPSO

The Government of Guyana is pleased to welcome the arrival of the ONE GUYANA Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel into Guyana’s waters. This marks a significant milestone in the advancement of offshore oil production and national development.

Constructed by SBM Offshore, the ONE GUYANA FPSO will support ExxonMobil Guyana’s Yellowtail development in the prolific Stabroek Block. With an estimated minimum production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of approximately two million barrels, the vessel will bring total daily production capacity in the Stabroek Block to around 900,000 barrels once operations commence later this year.

The ONE GUYANA FPSO is the fourth production vessel to arrive in Guyana, joining the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs. It represents continued confidence in Guyana’s energy sector and the strength of the partnership between the Government and co-venturers ExxonMobil, Hess, and CNOOC.

On the vessel’s arrival, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, shared, “The arrival of the ONE GUYANA FPSO is a powerful symbol of progress, not only in oil production but in the continued empowerment of our people through job creation, local business opportunities, and increased revenues that support development across Guyana.”

The ministry reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that the oil and gas sector continues to be developed transparently and sustainably for the benefit of all Guyanese.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

