Gov’t welcomes efforts of diaspora groups – Ambassador Brotherson

The Government welcomes the contributions of various diaspora groups to assist in building and moving the economy rapidly along the right developmental trajectory.

These were the sentiments expressed by Consul General of Guyana in New York, HE Ambassador Michael Brotherson while speaking at the commemorative service of the Bishops’ High School New York Tri-State Chapter in the USA, on Sunday.

Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, (third from right) with executives of the Bishops’ High School Alumni Association New York Tri – State Chapter

“As the representative of the government and the people of Guyana in the area in which your association is based, I wish to assure you that the Government of Guyana remains mindful of the interests and contributions of diaspora bodies like yours towards the country of your birth,” he stated.

The ambassador also reminded the audience of President Ali’s call for members of the diaspora to seize the opportunities available in their homeland.

He further posited that the president’s “One Guyana” initiative perfectly encapsulates all the development being undertaken.

“His Excellency’s vision and leadership have now cemented his “One Guyana” philosophy as an integral aspect of Guyana’s development aspirations, and that philosophy is now indelibly rooted in our identity and unity as a nation,” Brotherson expressed.

He commended the liveliness of the association, highlighting the traits they display as proof of effectiveness in their actions.

“Your perennial association with your land of birth is also palpably characterised by your advocacy, entrepreneurship, investments, philanthropy, and generational identity. No longer is the diaspora merely synonymous with financial remittances,” the ambassador highlighted.

He further cited that the Government believes in the value and efficacy of education as it plays a pivotal role in nation-building. The Guyanese diplomat shed light on the fact that government continues to dedicate a significant percentage of the national budget towards the Education sector.

He noted that the roles of those who continue to contribute to their alma mater are similarly crucial to a successful delivery of educational services at schools.

