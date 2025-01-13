Gov’t will boost tourism in Rockstone this year – Min Walrond

The government has given assurances that financing will be made available in the 2025 budget to advance tourism in Rockstone, Linden.

The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, made the announcement during a community engagement on Wednesday in Region Ten.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond interacts with residents during a community meeting on Wednesday

Rockstone sits on the bank of the Essequibo River about 27 kilometres west of Linden. It is famous for fishing and is named for its large rock formations.

Residents of Rockstone asked for training to benefit from the boost to tourism. Minister Walrond responded by promising additional resources which will include training. Her announcement was met with a resounding applause by those who participated in the community engagement.

Minister Walrond engages a resident of Rockstone

The minister explained that by adding more tourism itineraries, visitors will be offered a greater variety of diverse tourism products, lengthen the amount of time they spend in the area and increase their likelihood of returning.

Minister Walrond also informed the community of the ministry’s drive to aid the development of eco-tourism guest houses countrywide. These guest houses will comply with international standards.

A practical manual has already been created to guide villages on building eco-lodges.

Rockstone is located in Region 10, about half an hour from the mining town of Linden

Training programmes were rolled out in 2024 and will continue this year, allowing communities to gain knowledge to construct and manage eco-lodges.

“It’s just having the expertise and the know-how on how to build standard rooms so that when our tourists or visitors come they have a comfortable stay and would want to return,” the minister noted.

Rockstone residents were also informed about the importance of partnerships between communities and the private sector.

Minister Walrond explained that the private sector plays an essential role in developing the tourism industry because it infuses both capital and expertise into the sector.

“We can bring and/or connect you with the partners who want to invest and develop your product,” she stated.

