Gov’t will continue to bring development to Amerindians – PM Phillips

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing development in the hinterland regions, with a focus on improving residents’ livelihoods and bridging the gap in accessibility and services.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips emphasized this priority during his presentation at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2024, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips as he made his presentation on Tuesday at the National Toshaos Conference

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted that, since the return of the PPP/C government in 2020, significant projects have been initiated across various sectors, laying the foundation for sustainable development in the hinterland.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring that residents in these regions have access to the same level of services as those on the coastland.

“As a government we will continue to work with you to bring development to your communities, because whatever happens on the coastland in terms of development, must happen in the hinterland. We are bridging the development divide in all areas,” PM Phillips told the Amerindian leaders.

The Prime Minister noted that the government has been managing the country’s development from a perspective that understands and addresses the needs of the people, aligning with the conference theme, ‘Astute Leadership for Amerindian Development.’

Among the significant improvements in the hinterland are enhanced internet connectivity and the construction of solar farms.

“We have tried to increase the bandwidth to improve connections, and we reach a stage today where we are utilising the low earth orbit satellites…and we are bringing internet to your community at the highest speed that you could ever imagine,”

This high-speed internet upgrade has already been implemented in 66 communities, primarily in Regions One, Two, Five, and Six, as part of the first phase of installation.

The second phase, set to begin after the NTC conference, will extend connections to Regions Seven, Eight, and additional parts of Region Six.

The goal is to connect 250 Amerindian communities to high-speed internet, with at least three internet services expected in each community.

The improved internet access will enhance the effectiveness of telemedicine programs and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship, and support teachers and students in academic research.

Additionally, close to 150 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs have been completed under the ICT Access and E-Services for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities Project, with a target of constructing around 200 hubs by the end of the year. Over 1,000 individuals have been trained to manage these ICT hubs.

In terms of energy, Prime Minister Phillips noted that 31 communities are already benefiting from microgrids, providing a steady supply of electricity to key community facilities.

“This year we intend to build out five more micro grids and other large communities…In addition to these micro grids we have larger solar farms. One is under construct and will soon be commissioned at Mahdia. We already did one at Bartica, there is another one at Mabaruma and there is one at Lethem. At Kumu and Moco Moco, we have two mini hydros that are currently under construction,”

To complement the grids, the government distributed 30,000 solar systems to every household in the hinterland regions last year. Additional systems have been purchased and will be distributed to any remaining households before the year’s end.

The Prime Minister also highlighted two major investments: the Gas-to-Energy Project and the Amelia Hydropower Project. Both initiatives are expected to lower energy costs for citizens and create employment opportunities.

The Gas-to-Energy Project will provide an additional 300 megawatts of energy to both the hinterland and coastland, while the Amelia Hydropower Project will add another 165 megawatts.

