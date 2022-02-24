Govt will continue to improve the lives of all citizens – Min. Todd

The all-inclusive PPP/C Administration is sparing no effort to improve the livelihood of all citizens, as Guyana transforms economically.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P, said Tuesday, that the government remains committed to achieving its vision of a “One Guyana,” which includes the mining town of Linden.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd at the 52nd Republic anniversary flag raising ceremony in Region Ten.

“Linden is not separated from the rest of Guyana, Linden is not adrift, Linden is a cohesive community that forms part of a cohesive country. A victory for Linden, Region Ten is a victory for Georgetown and Region Four. A victory for Region Four and Georgetown is a victory for Region Three and the list goes on and on. So, as we consider ourselves as Lindeners, we also have to consider ourselves as part of a whole, separate parts coming together to make a complete package that is Guyana,” MinisterTodd notedduring his address to residents at the flag-raising ceremony.

He assured Lindeners of the continuation of free, fair and regular elections, which will help to maintain a strong and viable democracy. It will also propel the nation on the path of economic viability providing citizens with improved infrastructure, education, health care and equal opportunities for all.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and other honourable members at the 52nd Republic anniversary flag raising ceremony in Region Ten.

“Guyana is going to transform in ways that many would’ve said decades ago is unbelievable, because the days of championing and talking about potential, capacity and ability, we now can experience it.”

Meanwhile, some $2.6 billion has been set aside for the rehabilitation and repairs of roads in Linden. With the establishment of Midas BPO, thousands of Lindeners are set to benefit from job creation. Additionally, through the government’s “Dream Realised” programme 144 residents received titles and transport to their land as some 400 persons were targeted to receiving housing.