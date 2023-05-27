Gov’t will continue to support the aspirations of all Guyanese – Min. Rodrigues

Government’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese benefit equally from the opportunities that will become available as the country continues to develop has been reaffirmed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

The minister was on Thursday evening addressing residents of Region Two, who gathered at Damon Square for a prayer and remembrance event held in honour of the 19 children who perished in the recent Mahdia dormitory fire.

Across the country, the annual flag raising ceremony was replaced with a special programme, to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

Minister Rodrigues noted that with development comes freedom, “when you can have a world-class education when you can have access to the best medical care when you can have a job in which you can take care of yourself when you can stand on your own two feet when you can own property, you can buy a motor vehicle and you can take care of your family, because you have financial freedom, when you can vote for a government of your choice and live in a safe and secure democratic society, only then we are truly free.”

The minister reminded those gathered of the administration’s vision is to ensure that Guyanese in all parts of the country, of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds are able to accomplish their dreams.

“We want every single Guyanese to dream the biggest dream and know that they can accomplish those dreams in our own land,” she expressed.

A section of the gathering at the night of remembrance

Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that the children who lost their lives, “They perish in pursuit of higher education so that they may have a better opportunity at life, to thrive and that is ultimately and passionately what we wish.”

She noted that since the incident, the government has been doing all within its power to provide the necessary support to those affected by the tragedy.

Ballons released in memory of the victims

“I have seen us unite, all races, all colours, all religions, all genders, come together to honour the memory of those who departed and we continue to do so even tonight, on this occasion, one that is usually celebratory, we still commemorate our independence, but we do so solemnly and giving respect to those who have perished.”

The minister said she is proud of the outpouring of love and support shown to the survivors and grieving families.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva, Regional Executive Officer, Susannah Saywack and other regional officials were also present at the event.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

